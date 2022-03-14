VIG (VIG) Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $685,740.31 and $305.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,738,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

