Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.25

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vipshop by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

