Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

