Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,302 shares of company stock worth $160,610.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,111. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

