Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 142,708 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 371.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,708 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up about 1.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.74% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.