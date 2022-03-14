Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 1,991 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

PBW opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $109.33.

