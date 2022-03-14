Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 20,894 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 375.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $212.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average of $231.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

