Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 6,867 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 347,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 219,924 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,023,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

