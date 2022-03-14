Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97.

