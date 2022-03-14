Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Decreases Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,224 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 2.06% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 512.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 367.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period.

KJAN opened at $30.36 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

