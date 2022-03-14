Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 1.60% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,381,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 349,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the third quarter worth about $653,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

