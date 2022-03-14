Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $23.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.