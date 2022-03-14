Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

