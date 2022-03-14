Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

