Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,811,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares during the period.

IUSV stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

