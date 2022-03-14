Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 783 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 622,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 128,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 396,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.13. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

