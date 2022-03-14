Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VC stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

