Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

