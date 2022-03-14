VITE (VITE) Hits Market Cap of $20.72 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. VITE has a total market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047624 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 502,479,938 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

