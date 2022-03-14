Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.59

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.59 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 512121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.60 ($1.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.