Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.14% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €250.07 ($271.81).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €143.70 ($156.20) on Monday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($274.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €179.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

