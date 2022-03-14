Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($300.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €250.07 ($271.81).

VOW3 stock opened at €143.70 ($156.20) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €184.95. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($274.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

