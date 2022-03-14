Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 820.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 189,327 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Volta Inc – Class A (Get Rating)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
