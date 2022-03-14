voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Update

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VJET stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in voxeljet by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of voxeljet during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

