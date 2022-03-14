Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.53

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 576028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VYGVF. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

