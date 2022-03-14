Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $85,647,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the fourth quarter worth about $37,110,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $62,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Vtex stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 965,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Vtex has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTEX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

