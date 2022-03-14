Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($208.04) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($179.57) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($158.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €177.00 ($193.80) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($189.42) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($178.27).

Shares of WCH traded up €2.20 ($2.41) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €140.80 ($154.17). The stock had a trading volume of 120,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €107.75 ($117.98) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($191.34). The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €133.10 and its 200 day moving average is €145.10.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

