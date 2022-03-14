Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €22.14 ($24.33) and last traded at €22.02 ($24.20). Approximately 56,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.32 ($23.43).

WAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

