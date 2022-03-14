Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 33.0% in February

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.