Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 440.69% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.37 on Monday. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -1.39.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 1,401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,120,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313,365 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter valued at $43,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,856 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter worth $28,231,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth $5,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

