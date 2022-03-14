Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 154,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

