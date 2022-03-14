Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.39 and last traded at $37.84. Approximately 23,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 854,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $19,389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.