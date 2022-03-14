Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.53% of Watsco worth $64,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Watsco by 752.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO traded up $4.69 on Monday, hitting $289.10. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,554. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.26 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.