Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.