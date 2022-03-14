Wedbush Weighs in on Guild Holdings’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Guild in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

GHLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $698.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.