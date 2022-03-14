Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) recently:

3/7/2022 – Hibbett Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Hibbett Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Hibbett Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2022 – Hibbett Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy of a robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. Both the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from positive momentum, robust assortment of merchandise and expanded omnichannel capabilities that led to substantial traffic, higher average ticket, and greater number of items purchased per transaction. Investment in stores, and the online business as well as strong vendor relationships aided growth of Hibbett and City Gear brands. It raised its GAAP view for fiscal 2022. Yet, elevated freight and transportation costs dented margins for the fiscal third quarter. Higher freight expense and supply chain disruptions remain headwinds.”

HIBB stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 110.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

