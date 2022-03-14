Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Momentive Global (MNTV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) recently:

3/1/2022 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.50.

3/1/2022 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $20.00.

2/22/2022 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2022 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

2/11/2022 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Momentive Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $15,975,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $10,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

