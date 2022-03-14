Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Transcontinental (TCLAF)

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS: TCLAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2022 – Transcontinental had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

3/9/2022 – Transcontinental had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

3/9/2022 – Transcontinental had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.50.

3/9/2022 – Transcontinental had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.50.

TCLAF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020. Transcontinental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

