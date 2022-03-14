Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BOX (BOX)

BOX (NYSE: BOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2022 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

3/3/2022 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $44.00.

BOX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,900. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $47,321,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

