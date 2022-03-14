Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW):

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $660.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $645.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $615.00 to $643.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $670.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $585.00 to $605.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $530.00 to $510.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $585.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $20.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $525.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,468. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

