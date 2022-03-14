Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoZone (AZO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) recently:

3/2/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00.

2/8/2022 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AutoZone has been generating record revenues since 23 consecutive years and the trend is expected to continue. AutoZone's high-quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. Ramp up of e-commerce efforts, solid reputation of the Duralast brand and maintenance of competitive pricing are supporting the company’s growth. Robust buyback program of the firm also boosts investors' confidence. However, AutoZone's store expansion plans are likely to strain its near-term financials and operating margins. Technology investments to improve electronic catalogue might limit cash inflows. Further, the stretched balance sheet of the auto parts retailer plays a spoilsport. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

1/13/2022 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,864.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,947.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,844.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,266.29 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

