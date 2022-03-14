Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.01

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

