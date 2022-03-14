Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 11,675 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,265,000 after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

