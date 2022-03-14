Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.14% of Stryker worth $142,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, reaching $250.84. 2,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,854. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

