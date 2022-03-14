Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 17,851 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $57,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

