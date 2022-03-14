Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 3,026 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,329 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,996 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.20. 68,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

