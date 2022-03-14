Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 9,012 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $80.88. 381,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,415. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

