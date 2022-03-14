Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $19.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,037.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,052. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,378.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,368.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

