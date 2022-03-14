Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.14. 40,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,571. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

