Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.25% of Iron Mountain worth $37,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,754. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,349. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.